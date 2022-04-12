Ed Sheeran pulls pints and plays pool with Birmingham locals

Ed Sheeran stunned locals at a pub in Birmingham when he arrived for pints and a game of pool.

The singer turned up without security at The Roost in Small Heath on Sunday (10 April) after being invited by his friend, Birmingham rapper Jaykae.

Pub manager Ian Connors said that he was "still in a bit of shock" following the surprise visit.

"[Sheeran] was brilliant, really laid back and he mingled with customers. He was just a gentleman. Really down-to-earth and was having a good laugh," Connors said.

