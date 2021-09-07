Ubisoft has released a new trailer focused on the PC version of the upcoming Far Cry 6. It promises several features, including ray tracing. Players will be able to use a built-in benchmark tool to test out their preferred settings and an option to preview graphics settings, allowing players to fine-tune the visuals. Ubisoft also promises several accessibility features, such as closed captions, a colour blind mode, and text-to-speech for all supported languages.

Far Cry 6 releases for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Amazon Luna on 7 October.