Far Cry 6 won’t have ray tracing on consoles

Ubisoft has revealed that Far Cry 6 won’t feature ray tracing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The graphical feature is an advanced way of rendering light, creating more realistic shadows and reflections.

Instead, the publisher is prioritizing support for the resolution and frame rate, with Far Cry 6 running at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

PC players will be able to use ray tracing, along with a host of new features such as a dynamic weather system that is also available on consoles.