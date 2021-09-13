EA has showcased the new customisation options in FIFA 22’s Pro Clubs mode in a new trailer that highlights the new features.

Players will be able to edit everything from the ball and crest of their team right down to the seat and pitch line colours.

There will also be fresh ways to improve athletes and level them up in Pro Clubs, with the developer aiming to make the mode more accessible than before.

FIFA 22 is expected to launch for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on 1st October.