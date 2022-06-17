Glastonbury 2022: What you need to know

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, more than 3,000 performers and 200,000 fans are set to descend on Worthy Farm, Somerset for Glastonbury.

This year’s headliners are Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Diana Ross is expected to perform in the 'legends slot'.

The festival is across 22-26 June but nationwide rail strikes, scheduled for 21, 23, and 25 June, are expected to impact festival-goers’ travel plans.

Despite being famed for its wild weather, forecasts indicate a generally warm few days for the festival.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.