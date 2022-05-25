Richard Madeley blasts RMT boss for ‘abusing power’ with UK-wide strikes

Richard Madeley has blasted the general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers for “abusing his power” with potential nationwide rail strikes.

The Good Morning Britain presenter accused Mick Lynch of having his “hands around the windpipe of the country” as the pair clashed on Wednesday morning.

“You stand accused of an abuse of power,” Madeley said.

“You really do have your hands around the windpipe of the country in terms of rail travel.”

Lynch responded by denying the claims.

