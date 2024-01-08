The Golden Globes returned with a blowout, star-studded ceremony on Sunday (7 January) night.

Broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, A-listers including Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Kylie Jenner brought some much-needed stardust to the beleaguered show.

Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things and Anatomy of a Fall were among the films to earn multiple awards. Christopher Nolan won his first Globe following six nominations while Barbie was surprisingly pipped to Best Picture in the Musical/Comedy category Poor Things.

Meanwhile, Beef, The Bear and Succession were the big winners in the TV categories.

Watch some of the stand out moments from the night