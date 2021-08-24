Halo Infinite will launch with no campaign co-op or Forge mode

Halo Infinite will not support campaign co-op or Forge mode when it launches later this year, according to developer 343 Industries.

Campaign co-op has been a mainstay of the Halo series since the first release back in 2001 while the user creation tool Forge has been present in every title since Halo 3.

The studio explained that the two features are being delayed to ensure they meet quality standards.

The Xbox game was originally due to release last year but was pushed back following fan criticism and setbacks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.