A candlelight vigil was held in California on Sunday night for a cinematographer who was fatally shot on the film set of Rust.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while filming on location in New Mexico, killing 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins. He was unaware the firearm was loaded with live rounds.

Ms Hutchins death has rocked the film industry and those attending her vigil this weekend exchanged tearful hugs as speakers called for heightened safety standards on sets after the tragic incident.

