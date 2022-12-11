Harry and Meghan reminisce about their first dance in Netflix teaser

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reminisce about their wedding in a teaser trailer for the next volume of Netflix’s docuseries.

Meghan revealed that their first dance at their 2017 ceremony was “Land Of 1,000 Dances” by Wilson Pickett.

“It was so fun, just spinning like a whirlwind - it was so great,” Meghan said as she thought back fondly on the evening.

Pictures from the wedding are shown, with Elton John seen with the duchess.

The next three episodes of the six-part series will drop on Thursday, 15 December.

Sign up for our newsletters.