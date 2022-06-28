Tom Felton blocked from answering JK Rowling question at Harry Potter event

Tom Felton was blocked from answering questions about JK Rowling during an official Harry Potter event held by Warner Bros.

The star was promoting a new attraction at the studio tour in London, an exhibition dedicated to the Potter universe.

Asked by a Sky News reporter if it felt strange that Rowling had not been involved in recent activities celebrating Harry Potter’s 25th anniversary, a publicist immediately stepped in to say: “Next question please.”.

Felton made no attempt to answer the question.

