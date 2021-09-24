Hitman 3 gets new trailer for Seven Deadly Sins Envy event

IO Interactive has revealed the latest event as part of the Seven Deadly Sins season that is coming to Hitman 3 at the end of September.

Envy is the sixth act of the event and will see Agent 47 having to deal with a series of tasks themed around envy.

The main focus is a new Escalation mission, which will see players having to compete against another assassin as they race to complete their objectives.

Envy will be available to everyone who has purchased the Seven Deadly Sins collection or as an individual purchase, where it is available across all platforms.