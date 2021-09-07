When Sony announced pre-order details for Horizon Forbidden West, it stated that PlayStation 4 owners would not be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at all. Instead, the only way to acquire both versions was through purchasing one of the special editions.

Following a backlash from fans, however, Sony has pulled a U-turn and will now offer free PS5 upgrades for anyone who buys the PS4 version, as reported by Polygon. However, all future cross-gen first-party titles, like the God of War sequel, will require a $10 payment to upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version.