Sony has unveiled a pre-order trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, providing another glimpse of the game and detailing the various perks that come with the different editions of the game.

Following the announcement of the game’s release date of February 18th, 2022, Sony and Guerilla Games have revealed the limited editions for Horizon Forbidden West.

Fans will be able to pre-order physical and digital editions of the Special, Collector’s, and Regalla Editions of the game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

A cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition is also available from the PlayStation Store and will be compatible with both PlayStation consoles.