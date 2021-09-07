Sony has announced that it will no longer offer free next-gen upgrades for future cross-gen titles, following the release of Horizon Forbidden West. There will still be an option to upgrade PlayStation 4 games to their PlayStation 5 counterparts, but it will cost $10.

This will only apply to Sony’s first-party games like the God of War sequel and Gran Turismo 7. Third-party games like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto won’t be affected by the change. By comparison, Microsoft has previously stated that all Xbox One games will come with a free Xbox Series X/S upgrade.