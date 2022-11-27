Former health secretary Matt Hancock was the latest to be voted out of the I'm a Celebrity 2022 jungle, finishing third overall.

Mr Hancock's appearance on the show has been the subject of much controversy amongst constituents, fellow MPs and the wider general public.

Mr Hancock entered the jungle as a surprise 'late appearance', alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

This left ex-Lioness Jill Scott and actor Owen Warner left to battle it out to become king or queen of the jungle.

