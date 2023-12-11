Zara McDermott has shared the moment she found out her partner Sam Thompson had won I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2023.

The reality star gathered with Sam’s family and friends for Sunday night’s (10 December) final.

Zara wore a party hat with Sam’s face on it as she waited eagerly to find out who would be crowned king of the jungle.

Filming the moment Sam was announced as the winner, Zara can be seen jumping up and down while screaming with joy.

She rushed to share a hug with Sam’s mother Karen, while Sam’s sister Louise and her son Leo were also thrilled.