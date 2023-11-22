Nigel Farage hints he could be future prime minister to I’m a Celeb camp

Nigel Farage hinted that he could be prime minister in the future during a conversation with his I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates on Wednesday (22 November).

As Sam Thompson asked the former Ukip leader who his favourite British leader is, Farage teased that he could be up for the top job.

"Depends on how much mess the country gets in... Never say never."

It comes after Farage said he could be Conservative party leader "by 2026" following his appearance at this year's Tory conference.