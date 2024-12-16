Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar on 70mm has been rereleased to mark the science fiction film's 10-year anniversary.

The 2014 film is seeing renewed success at the box office a decade after it first debuted.

To mark the anniversary, The Independent went behind the scenes to watch the film's reel being loaded into the projector.

Madeleine Mullett, the British Film Institute's (BFI) programme manager told The Independent: "We have had about 15,000 people come to see Interstellar, just this year alone."

The re-release has resulted in the film becoming the 8th highest-grossing IMAX release ever.