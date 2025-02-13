Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter James Bay sat down for an exclusive, candid chat with The Independent to talk about his latest Top 5 album, Changes All the Time, ahead of a sold-out show at Wembley Arena in London on 13 February.

James, 34, discussed the ideas and themes behind the new record, working with The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and finding catharsis through songwriting, while also reflecting on his rapid early rise to fame.

Changes All the Time is out now.