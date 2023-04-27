James Corden addresses Gavin and Stacey return rumours

James Corden has addressed rumours of a Gavin and Stacey return.

In an interview with ITV’s Lorraine, the star was asked about his future plans, following the conclusion of his late-night US talk show.

“Look, Ruth [Jones] is one of my best friends, so I’m going to see her, but I’m not sure if we’ll talk about it,” Corden said.

He added that the topic of return “doesn’t really come up” during conversations between the pair.

“All I know is we won’t do it unless we think we can do something that won’t let people down.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.