James Whale recorded his final ever podcast from a hospice with his wife, as he thanked fans for listening.

The 74-year-old, who was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2020, said farewell to fans in a clip shared on TalkTV on Friday (1 August).

Speaking with his wife Nadine Lamont-Brown, Mr Whale said: “We’ve had a good time together haven’t we?” to which she replied “the best”.

Mr Whale, who has been a fixture of British radio and TV for five decades, announced in May that he had stopped his treatment and was “at the end of his cancer journey”.

His wife confirmed to The Sun that he had died on Monday, 4 August.

TalkTV said: "As a broadcasting legend for over 50 years, James will be missed by so many at TALK and the wider News UK family."