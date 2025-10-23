Joe Marler was accused of being ‘cocky’ and ‘making an awkward atmosphere’ in a heated Celebrity Traitors’ roundtable vote.

The former rugby union star rubbed his fellow players up the wrong way as he decided to go on the attack to uncover Jonathan Ross as a Traitor. Marler then butted heads with comedian Alan Carr, before Lucy Beaumont stepped in.

“Why are you acting cocky round the table?,” said an exasperated Beaumont. “You’re not like this as much - it’s like you do ramp it up, Joe.”

“Let’s not make an awkward atmosphere even more awkward,” added Carr.

The Faithfuls’ terrible run continued as they made Stephen Fry the fifth Faithful banished this series, along with Mark Bonnar, while Joe Wilkinson was “murdered”.