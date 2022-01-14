Kanye West named as suspect in criminal battery investigation

Kanye West is under investigation by the LAPD for allegedly punching a fan.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday morning (13 January) at around 3am.

The LAPD confirmed to The Independent that West, who formerly changed his name to Ye last year, is a suspect in the investigation.

Just hours before the alleged altercation, West appeared to have been socialising with Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and actor and rumoured love interest Julia Fox.

