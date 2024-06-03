Starmer says he is prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if needed to defend UK

Sir Keir Starmer has said he would be prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if needed to defend the UK.

The Labour leader said the nuclear deterrent programme is “vital” to the UK’s defence and that he would be prepared to use it.

Answering questions from the media during a general election campaign event at the Fusilier Museum in Bury on Monday (3 June), Sir Keir said: “On the nuclear deterrent, it is fundamental, it is a vital part of our defence and of course, that means we have to be prepared to use it.

"Now nobody who aspires to be prime minister would set out the circumstances in which it would be used. That would be irresponsible.”