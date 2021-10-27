A Joan Rivers limited series starring Kathryn Hahn has been cancelled due to legal complications.

It was announced that the Wandavision actor would play the comedian in The Comeback Girl, written and produced by Cosmo Carlson and directed by Greg Berlanti.

Variety reports that the show will no longer be moving forward as the producers did not have Joan’s life rights owned by her daughter, Melissa Rivers.

The publication said: “The project could have proceeded as an unauthorised venture, but it wouldn’t have been able to use any of Rivers’ jokes or catchphrases.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here