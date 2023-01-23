Vivica Fox has called for Quentin Tarantino to make another Kill Bill film, suggesting “people are hungry” for Volume 3.

The actor recently spoke to Variety about the possibility of the project and even teased what the plot could involve.

“People are hungry for Kill Bill 3, so Quentin, let’s go,” Fox said.

“I’d love to do it, I’d love to work with Quentin, I’d love to work with Uma [Thurman] again. It was a lot of training, but an awesome film.”

