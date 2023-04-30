Footage has been released of the Armed Forces taking part in some of their final rehearsals for King Charles III’s coronation procession next weekend.

The full rehearsal took place at RAF Odiham, and will accompany King and Queen Consort from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace.

Soldiers have flown home from training exercises from as far as Kenya and Estonia to take part in the coronation procession, which is set to be ‘double’ the size of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

