Married at First Sight bride cringes as groom tells her he loves her at altar

A Married at First Sight UK bride was left cringing at the alter as the groom told her he loved her in his vows - despite having met her just minutes earlier.

Finance manager Laura, 34, was matched with tennis coach Arthur, 34, but appeared unimpressed during the rather awkward exchange.

Polish-born Arthur, who came to the UK when he was 16, admitted on the show that he decided to write his vows “with a bit of help of the internet,” claiming his English was not up to scratch for him to write them himself.