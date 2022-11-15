‘A living legend’: Len Goodman announces retirement from Dancing with the Stars

Len Goodman has announced that he is retiring from Dancing with the Stars after 17 years.

The professional ballroom dancer has been on the judging panel since 2005, from the very start of the American dance competition.

During a broadcast of the television series, he revealed the finale will have a “touch of sadness” as it will be his last season.

“It has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren back in Britain.”

