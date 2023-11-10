Lorraine Kelly reveals she suffered PTSD as she returns to Lockerbie Bombing scene

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she suffered PTSD as she returned to the scene of the Lockerbie Bombing terror attack.

Kelly was one of the first journalists to arrive at the scene of the terror attack in December 1988 when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded mid-air, killing 270 people.Before the police cordoned off the area, she saw first-hand the shocking aftermath of the disaster.

Thirty-five years on, Kelly returned to the scene for a new ITV documentary, which airs on 15 November.

Recalling her own memories, she said: “It was horrendous, eerie, really quiet, with lots of weird smells. But it is the aviation fuel that I remember most.”