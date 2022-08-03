Love Island winners Davide and Ekin-Su greet fans and family as they touch down in UK

Love Island winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Culculoglu greeted family and fans as they landed back in the UK following the final of the ITV2 dating show.

The couple posed for the cameras as they left Stansted airport together after flying in from Majorca on Wednesday (3 August).

Davide and Ekin-Su beat runners-up Gemma and Luca in Monday’s final, which also revealed Indiyah and Dami as the third-place couple and Tasha and Andrew in fourth place.

Host Laura Whitmore announced the winning couple will share the £50,000 prize in a break from previous tradition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.