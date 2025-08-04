Moment Love Island 2025 winners crowned after eight weeks of drama

Watch the moment Love Island's 2025 winners were crowned in a live ceremony on Monday, 4 August.

ITV2's dating show concluded after eight weeks of love triangles and drama.

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley, Toni Laites and Cach Mercer, Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes, and Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood were the finalists competing for the chance to win the £50,000 prize money.

The final came as ITV announced Love Island: All Stars, its spin-off show with a host of former faces, will return for an extended third series in 2026.