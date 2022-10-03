New trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unveils Letitia Wright in lead role

The new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released with Letitia Wright unveiled as taking on the new lead role after Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer.

An extended teaser gives fans a better look at the new character donning the iconic black suit, and also appears to confirm Namor will be the main villain in the film.

Boseman, who passed away in 2020, has not been replaced and his character will instead be mourned.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to release on 11 November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.