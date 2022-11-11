Matt Hancock admitted to breaking his own Covid-19 guidelines, “but not any laws”, on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former health secretary was questioned by his fellow campmates about his actions during the pandemic on Friday’s episode.

“I didn’t break any laws, guidance is different,” Hancock said, refuting Chris Moyles’ suggestion that he was given a lockdown fine.

“But the problem was, it was my guidance.”

The Tory MP also confessed to “looking for a little bit of forgiveness”.

