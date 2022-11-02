Matthew Perry left ‘soft and sad’ after impotence prevented him from losing virginity

Matthew Perry has opened up about his struggles to lose his virginity as a young man, sharing that alcohol and anxiety-induced impotence botched his first attempts.

In his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor who rose to fame as Chandler Bing revealed that he believed he was impotent for years.

His first attempt failed, he said, because he drank six beers to try and kill his nerves - but instead killed his ability to perform.

However, Tricia Fisher did not accept defeat after their first failed attempt, and led them to "sheer glory."

Sign up for our newsletters.