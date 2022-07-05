Mona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91

Mona Hammond, the actress best known for playing Auntie Susu in Desmond's and Blossom Jackson in Eastenders, has died at the age of 91.

Hailed as a "pioneer", Hammond was made an OBE in the 2005 Queen’s birthday honours list for her services to drama and received the Women of the World lifetime achievement award in 2018.

Hammond was given the latter after founding Talawa, one of the UK's most prominent black theatre companies.

"[Mona's] legacy will forever burn bright", the company said.

