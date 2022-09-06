Lewis Capaldi unveils new song with billboard of his body

Lewis Capaldi has launched the promotion for his new single by appearing in his underwear on billboards.

The Scottish singer, 25, announced the upcoming release of his new single "Forget Me" by sharing images of himself posing on the billboards dressed in white underwear, holding a cocktail.

"If I’ve stripped down to my pants and put it on billboards all over the world to promote this new single just for it to be a massive flop I’ll be so embarrassed," Mr Capaldi wrote on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletters.