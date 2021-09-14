With the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model releasing next month, Nintendo has decided to drop the price of the original Switch model. It’s currently only applied to European regions but, according to Nintendo’s own website, the Switch is now priced at £259.99, making it £20 cheaper than it was originally. The change in price has also begun to take effect across other retailers.

The OLED Model releases on 9 October and will retail at £309.99. While it does offer a wider screen, an ethernet port, and speaker improvements, it’s no more powerful than the regular Switch console.