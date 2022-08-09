Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in Grease the Musical, said it was “surreal” to break the news of Dame Olivia Newton-John’s death to her audience.

The star of the current West End production was informed of Newton-John’s passing during the interval, with the news met with gasps of shock backstage.

Referring to her second-act rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Moore said: “such a mixed bag of emotions to sing that song, but I actually am really happy that I knew because I will never sing it the same now.”

