Oppenheimer emerged as the big winner as the 96th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night, bringing the 2024 awards season to a dramatic end.

Christopher Nolan secured his first Academy Award as Best Director for with the film, which triumphed in seven of its 13 nominated categories.

Once the event did get underway, the biggest surprise of the night arrived when Emma Stone won Best Actress but the actor suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction which she put down to her enthusiasm for Ryan Gosling’s performance of Barbie hit song I’m Just Ken. Here’s how it happened.