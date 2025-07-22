Moment BBC presenter fights back tears in emotional Ozzy Osbourne tribute

A BBC Radio 1 presenter fought back tears as he announced the news of Ozzy Osbourne’s death at the age of 76.

A visibly emotional Jack Saunders paid tribute to former Black Sabbath frontman as news of his passing broke during Radio 1’s New Music show.

“ There was no way, once you heard Ozzy do his thing, that you were going anywhere but listening to Black Sabbath,” Saunders told listeners.

“ Ozzy Osborne on [Black Sabbath track War Pigs] and beyond shaped himself as the Prince of Darkness,” he added. “Rest in peace to a legend.”

News of the heavy metal legend’s death was announced by his family, who said in a statement he was “with his family and surrounded by love.”