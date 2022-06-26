Sir Paul McCartney made history as Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner on Saturday night (25 June).

The former Beatle’s set came exactly a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday and more than 60 years of making music.

Sir Paul delighted fans with songs old and new, opening with “Can’t Buy Me Love” and concluding with “Hey Jude”.

His set has been hailed by fans, with those in attendance at Worthy Farm calling it “legendary” and “incredible”.

There was even time for surprise appearances from Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

