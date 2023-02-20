Paul Mescal impressively speaks fluent Irish while praising Bafta-nominated film

Paul Mescal spoke Irish during an interview on the Baftas red carpet on Sunday, 19 February.

The Normal People star, who was nominated for best actor for his performance in Aftersun, spoke to TG4 and revealed that he went to an all-Irish primary school.

Mescal praised Bafta-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), an Irish-language coming-of-age drama about a young girl to live with distant relatives for the summer, expressing an interest in doing an Irish-language film himself in the future.

“I did my Junior Certificate through Irish but it’s leaving me now, it seems,” he said.

