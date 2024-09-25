Independent TV
Phillip Schofield to make TV return on new Channel 5 series 16 months after This Morning departure
Phillip Schofield is set to make his TV return 16 months after his departure from ITV’s This Morning.
The former TV star is said to have filmed a Channel 5 special called Cast Away, which follows a “celebrity marooned on an inhabited tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for 10 days”.
It comes after Schofield, 62, teased an upcoming announcement on his Instagram story, writing: “Watch this space…9am.”
The TV special is expected to show Schofield reflecting on the last two years.
Schofield resigned from ITV last May after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.
At the time, he said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and that the fallout had had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.
