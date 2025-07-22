Predator: Badlands trailer reveals new links to Alien franchise

Predator: Badlands’ new trailer has given fans a further glimpse of the new movie starring Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, with connections to the Alien franchise.

The upcoming film follows a young outcast Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an ally in Thia (Fanning). The pair embark on a "treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary."

Thia is a synthetic created by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, which features in Alien.

Predator: Badlands, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, will be released in UK cinemas on 7 November 2025.