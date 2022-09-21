Piers Morgan has defended Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over their queue jumping controversy, and the “ridiculous” petition to have them sacked.

The pair have been criticised by some on social media amid claims they skipped the queue to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state, but a statement made on ITV’s This Morning denies that suggestion.

“All hell broke loose about this, they have been subject to, I think, a ridiculously over-the-top campaign,” Morgan said on his TalkTV show, responding to the backlash.

“Of course they shouldn’t be fired, it’s ridiculous.”

