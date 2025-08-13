Repair Shop guest breaks down as gran’s Second World War diary is restored

A guest onThe Repair Shop broke down in tears after his grandmother’s diary from the Second World War was restored.

During Tuesday’s (12 August) episode of the BBC show, Thomas and his grandfather Roger brought in a “pocket-sized treasure” - a diary which belonged to Roger’s grandmother Lilian - to the workshop.

The diary, which was “hanging by a thread”, documented the occupation of Guernsey by the Germans.

Looking through the pages of the now restored journal, Roger became emotional, admitting: “It’s just making me think of my gran.”

“It’s beautiful,” he said, thanking the experts for their work as he was comforted by his grandson.