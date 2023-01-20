Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks to feature on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album

Dolly Parton has confirmed a number of huge names are set to appear on her forthcoming rock album, including Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Pink and Brandi Carlile.

The country music icon is currently working on a project that “earns” her already-confirmed place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

She was inducted in November 2022.

“I’m doing a rock ‘n’ roll album and I’m having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me,” Parton said on The View.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.