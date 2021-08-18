Comedian Sean Lock has died from cancer at the age of 58.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy,” a statement from his agent read.

Following the news, fans, fellow comedians and other television personalities have been paying tribute to Lock, who passed away surrounded by his family at home.

From 8 Out of 10 Cats to iconic appearances on QI and other television programmes, many have been celebrating some of the comedian’s funniest moments.